Dr Disrespect Slams Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Season 2

Dr Disrespect is none too pleased with the new update to Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 . Call of Duty will simply never please everyone. The game releases every year, so some players are naturally fatigued. It has also taken on many different shapes and forms over the last 20 years. It went from World War 2 to modern warfare to Vietnam/Cold War to the far future to space and all the way back around to World War 2 and modern warfare once again. With that said, people have their own ideas of what Call of Duty should be based on their favorite entries and not every game can lean into that. It also doesn't help that the quality of these games has been shaky at best in recent years.

Many criticized Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 at launch for the changes to the gameplay, the buggy nature of it all, and lack of new, fresh content in some areas. Dr Disrespect has been fairly vocal about his disdain for the new entry and that hasn't stopped with the arrival of Warzone 2 's second season. The new season was promising a lot of grand changes to revert some of the controversial changes to the game and make it a bit more like the first Warzone . However, Dr Disrespect isn't impressed. During a recent stream , he noted that it's better than it was, but is largely just a new coat of paint that reverts things and it lacks creativity.

"How do you feel about the new season? Honestly, I don't really care. I don't know what else to say. It's just a fresh coat of paint and reverts some shit. It ain't nothing special, ain't nothing creative. You know what you're doing? You're asking Michael Jordan 'what do you think of this eighth grader's jump shot?' it's kind of the same thing, but at least it's better than it was."

Dr Disrespect is currently hard at work on his own shooter, Deadrop , that is being developed by ex-Call of Duty developers. It is aiming to ramp up its scope and scale for playtests in the coming months. As of right now, it remains to be seen how good it will actually be, but the Doc has talked a big game about it thus far.

Do you agree with Doc's sentiments on the new season of Call of Duty? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder .

[H/T Dexerto ]