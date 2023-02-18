Climb back complete: Mount Union men's basketball team wins share of OAC championship

ALLIANCE — They were so thankful for the lifeline they received earlier in the week.

Anything short of Mount Union winning Saturday would have made it moot. In a championship race, you can't take things for granted. The Purple Raiders still had to prove they were worthy co-champions in the final game of the regular season.

They did.

Mount Union beat Otterbein 88-76 to earn a share of the Ohio Athletic Conference men's basketball regular-season title with John Carroll. The Purple Raiders and Blue Streaks both finished 16-2 in the OAC. John Carroll won the tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed in next week's conference tournament.

How well did Mount Union have to play to earn a piece of the title? Well enough to set a program record for regular wins with 23.

"When you're 23-2 and you have to beg for a piece of this thing, it's pretty hard to do," head coach Mike Fuline said. "All these teams, everybody comes ready to play. You can't slip up. You can't have bad games.

"Winning this league is just an amazing accomplishment for these guys. It's such a great league. There are so many great players and coaches."

Some of Mount Union's players and their families were still in the gym Wednesday when word of John Carroll's loss to Baldwin Wallace reached them. Coupled with the Purple Raiders' win over Muskingum that night, the race for first place was dead even again.

There was still one more game Mount Union had to play.

"It made today a must win," senior guard Collen Gurley said. "We worked so hard this year. We battled so much. ... We had to have something to show for it."

Gurley, Darrell Newsom Jr. and Christian Parker finished with 15 points apiece to lead Mount Union. Newsom scored all of his points in the first half on five 3s. His shots helped give the Purple Raiders a 45-31 halftime lead.

"I have to thank all my teammates for trying to find me when I'm open," Newsom said. "I able to just shoot the ball and get the shots I can get."

Mount Union will host Capital or Heidelberg in an OAC Tournament semifinal on Thursday. The championship game is set for Saturday. The Purple Raiders and John Carroll are practically locks to make the NCAA Division III Tournament no matter what happens in the OAC Tournament.

The OAC regular-season title is the fourth won by Mount Union under Fuline. Prior to his first championship in 2014, Mount Union's last conference title came in 1997.

"This doesn't get old, man," Fuline said. "That first one was a big one because we hadn't won one here in years, but I want these guys to celebrate. For some of them, it's their first."

