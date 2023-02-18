Open in App
Syracuse, NY
See more from this location?
cnycentral.com

Few light showers Monday/Tuesday then potentially a messy wintry system later in the week

By Meteorologist Josh KozlowskiViolet Scibior,

10 days ago
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Well despite the extra mid and high level clouds that hazed and filtered out the sun on Sunday, Syracuse still reached 51 degrees...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Syracuse, NY newsLocal Syracuse, NY
With recent snow, where does Syracuse rank for snow for the season and February?
Syracuse, NY21 hours ago
AAA: Gas prices keep falling
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Skyline tenants hope judge will grant receivership on Green National properties
Syracuse, NY15 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A real fluff piece: 20 cases of marshmallows spill on roadway in Camillus
Camillus, NY1 day ago
Village of Fair Haven completes flood resiliency projects with state funding
Fair Haven, NY8 hours ago
Give me an 'M': Another letter is added to new Dome sign
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
NY has lowest firearm homicide rate among 10 largest states, but numbers are still high
New York City, NY22 hours ago
Welcome Gen Z to the neighborhood: Syracuse is no. 7 city where young adults are moving to
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
GALLERY: 60th Annual Green Beer Sunday on Tipperary Hill
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
REO Speedwagon to return to the New York State Fair
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Mali, the mother to rare twin elephants at Syracuse zoo, celebrates 26th birthday!
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Shot fired at Destiny USA: What's changed since the last Syracuse mall shooting?
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Syracuse's William Mattar giving away Uber ride discount vouchers for St. Patrick's Day
Syracuse, NY3 hours ago
Driver killed after crashing into guy-wires, trees near DeWitt Town Hall Sunday night
Dewitt, NY2 days ago
Last Chance to vote for Syracuse PAL Black History Month Drawing Contest
Syracuse, NY3 days ago
GALLERY: Adam Weitsman reps 'Make-A-Wish' Foundation; Brings 3 Guests to Game
Syracuse, NY18 hours ago
Man Stabbed on Gifford Street in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY15 hours ago
Meet Sweet Pea: CNY Central's adoptable pet of the week
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Brexialee’s legacy may be $1 billion re-do of Syracuse public housing
Syracuse, NY17 hours ago
What is Syracuse doing in response to city's increase in gun violence? Mayor Walsh answers
Syracuse, NY21 hours ago
Get revved up for Monster Jam, coming to the JMA Wireless Dome April 8
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Mexico, NY family thanks two high school students for saving family in fire
Mexico, NY15 hours ago
Father who allegedly abandoned baby at Salt City Market in Syracuse arrested
Syracuse, NY7 hours ago
SPD says unsupervised children at Destiny USA could be tied to 'shots fired' incident
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Country duo Dan + Shay performing at Turning Stone this August
Verona, NY2 days ago
SU Women's Basketball to take on NC State in ACC Tournament
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Orange senior guard Dyaisha Fair named to ACC First Team and All-Defensive Team
Syracuse, NY20 hours ago
Oneida County deputies arrest man from county's 'Top Ten Most Wanted' list
Utica, NY1 day ago
Fatal car crash by driver under influence of drugs kills passenger, injures 2 others
Cortland, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy