Open in App
Prairieville, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

Prison guard caught trying to smuggle drugs into prison, sheriff’s office says

By Michael Scheidt,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z8dPJ_0ksFfeVH00

ST GABRIEL, La. (BRPROUD) – A prison guard was taken into custody after allegedly trying to bring contraband into the Hunt Correctional Facility.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the guard as Nyeisha Davis, 23, of Prairieville.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of the contraband:

Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office
Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GvHf9_0ksFfeVH00
Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office

After being taken into custody, Davis was booked into the Iberville Parish Jail on charges of introduction of contraband into a correctional facility; possession with intent to distribute marijuana; possession with intent to distribute heroin; possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; and malfeasance in office.

The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Corrections worked together on this case.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Louisiana State newsLocal Louisiana State
Body recovered from Bayou Lafourche after suspect reportedly tries to evade police by jumping off bridge
Napoleonville, LA2 hours ago
Louisiana man accused in attack on Southern University campus that left one victim with seizures
Baton Rouge, LA3 hours ago
Man found shot to death inside Seventh Ward home
New Orleans, LA2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Two juveniles arrested for threats against Berwick High
Berwick, LA17 hours ago
UPDATE: Police release names of victim, suspect in Opelousas fatal shooting
Opelousas, LA22 hours ago
3 Mexican nationals arrested in Acadiana for dealing drugs and weapons
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Shooting under investigation after man found dead in Central City
New Orleans, LA22 hours ago
Man shot, killed in West Lake Forest area near Bundy Road
New Orleans, LA15 hours ago
3 people in hospital following double shootings
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Suspect surrenders after short standoff with New Orleans police
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish
Palmetto, LA2 days ago
St. Roch shooting leaves man wounded early Tuesday morning, leads to standoff
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
Lafayette man sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
LSP has begun recovering an 18-wheeler that fell into the water near Manchac
New Orleans, LA2 days ago
Northshore Humane Society program trains shelter dogs to become service animals
Covington, LA5 hours ago
CASA Jefferson seeking volunteer advocates for local children
Jefferson, LA20 hours ago
TRAFFIC ALERT: KPD reports traffic light outage near I-10
Kenner, LA2 days ago
Threat to University Medical Center pauses patient visits, clinics remain open
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
“I was struggling,” New Orleans man talks about how COVID-era food stamps set to expire Wednesday helped him
New Orleans, LA1 day ago
New Orleans Mayor talks Mardi Gras outcomes, responds to controversial video and recall efforts
New Orleans, LA4 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy