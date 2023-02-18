Open in App
3 rescued after boat capsizes near Florida Keys, Coast Guard says

By Rachel Tucker,

10 days ago

KEY WEST, Fla. (WFLA) — The United States Coast Guard rescued three people on Saturday after their boat capsized near the Florida Keys.

The Coast Guard said the boat capsized nine miles north of Fleming Key, which is an island directly north of Key West.

Three people were rescued from the 50-foot vessel. Once they were ashore, one person was taken to the hospital to treat a cut on their head.

The Coast Guard did not say what caused the boat to capsize.

