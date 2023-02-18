Applications open for paint the plow

Hancock County’s Cory-Rawson High School took home both the ODOT choice award and people’s choice award in a clean sweep of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1’s 2022 Paint the Plow contest. The plow’s artwork honors Bluffton Police Department Officer Dominic Francis who died in the line of duty on March 31, 2022. Submitted photo

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for its annual plow competition. Paint the Plow applications are open from now until March 13. According to a recent press release, school applicants from Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Wyandot counties are welcome to apply.

“We first offered the Paint the Plow program in 2014, and each year the number of schools participating continues to grow,” said ODOT District 1 Deputy Director Chris Hughes in a recent press release. “We often hear that the students have a lot of fun and look forward to the opportunity to paint their original artwork that goes on display in their community.”

Those interested in applying can reach ODOT at 419-860-3655 or by email at [email protected]