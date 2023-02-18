Open in App
Wyandot County, OH
See more from this location?
The Lima News

Applications open for paint the plow

By Precious Grundy,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qfwaa_0ksFeYC000
Hancock County’s Cory-Rawson High School took home both the ODOT choice award and people’s choice award in a clean sweep of the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) District 1’s 2022 Paint the Plow contest. The plow’s artwork honors Bluffton Police Department Officer Dominic Francis who died in the line of duty on March 31, 2022. Submitted photo

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for its annual plow competition. Paint the Plow applications are open from now until March 13. According to a recent press release, school applicants from Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Wyandot counties are welcome to apply.

“We first offered the Paint the Plow program in 2014, and each year the number of schools participating continues to grow,” said ODOT District 1 Deputy Director Chris Hughes in a recent press release. “We often hear that the students have a lot of fun and look forward to the opportunity to paint their original artwork that goes on display in their community.”

Those interested in applying can reach ODOT at 419-860-3655 or by email at [email protected]

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State newsLocal Ohio State
Windstorm hits Convoy in February
Convoy, OH19 hours ago
Lima food bank braces for potential spike in need
Lima, OH23 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Police calls
Lima, OH23 hours ago
Council approves budget for Lima
Lima, OH1 day ago
Carson featured speaker at English Festival Forum
Bluffton, OH21 hours ago
Bluffton to host ‘Shared Experience’ art exhibit
Bluffton, OH19 hours ago
Manchester tours Lima Senior’s career tech
Lima, OH1 day ago
Lima museum curator shares artifacts
Lima, OH1 day ago
Celebrating Our Spirit: Bringing vehicles to the world
Lima, OH2 days ago
Casey to lead Lima’s Irish Day Parade
Lima, OH1 day ago
Suspect in Kalida bank robbery arrested
Findlay, OH22 hours ago
Celebrating Our Spirit: Wapakoneta firm supplies the suppliers
Wapakoneta, OH2 days ago
Sky Zone, indoor active entertainment facility, on its way
Lima, OH19 hours ago
Exchange Club donates $1,000 to Child Protective Services
Lima, OH1 day ago
Boys basketball: Lima Senior pushed to OT in victory
Sparta, OH13 hours ago
Air Supply set to play Niswonger
Van Wert, OH3 hours ago
Burse sentenced to 10 years for drug charges
Lima, OH2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy