Applications open for paint the plow

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation is now accepting applications for its annual plow competition. Paint the Plow applications are open from now until March 13. According to a recent press release, school applicants from Allen, Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Wyandot counties are welcome to apply.
“We first offered the Paint the Plow program in 2014, and each year the number of schools participating continues to grow,” said ODOT District 1 Deputy Director Chris Hughes in a recent press release. “We often hear that the students have a lot of fun and look forward to the opportunity to paint their original artwork that goes on display in their community.”
Those interested in applying can reach ODOT at 419-860-3655 or by email at [email protected]
