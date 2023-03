ALLEN COUNTY — Booths to purchase Girl Scout cookies are now open. Girl Scouts across Ohio will have booths selling cookies from now until March 19. According to a recent press release, Girl Scouts will be out at local businesses, holding drive-through cookie booths, in their neighborhoods, and taking orders online using the Digital Cookie platform. Consumers can purchase Thin-Mints, Tagalongs, Samoas, Adventurefuls and many more.

For more information visit gswo.org/findcookies.