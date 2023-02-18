State College
Change location
See more from this location?
State College, PA
Digital Collegian
Penn State football players gain new ‘perspective’ after spending time with THON children and families
By Spencer Ripchik,10 days ago
By Spencer Ripchik,10 days ago
Usually on Saturdays, Penn State players tackle each other and score touchdowns, but during THON’s Explorers Program, the players weren’t playing football. They were instead...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0