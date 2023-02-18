Photos: Penn State football hosts Thon families for annual event at Lasch Building
By Abby Drey,
10 days ago
Penn State football held its annual Thon Explorers Program Saturday afternoon in the Lasch Building, with several Nittany Lion players hosting Thon families and spending time with them throughout the building.
Cornerback Kalen King, one of the players who spent time with the families, said the opportunity was fun.
“We got the opportunity to meet a lot of new people,” King said following the program. “A lot of young faces who just enjoy being around football players. That was a good feeling.”
