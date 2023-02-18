Photos: Penn State football hosts Thon families for annual event at Lasch Building

Penn State football held its annual Thon Explorers Program Saturday afternoon in the Lasch Building, with several Nittany Lion players hosting Thon families and spending time with them throughout the building.

Cornerback Kalen King, one of the players who spent time with the families, said the opportunity was fun.

“We got the opportunity to meet a lot of new people,” King said following the program. “A lot of young faces who just enjoy being around football players. That was a good feeling.”

Scroll below for photos from the program.

Daniel Testa, 14, plays pool with Penn State quarterback Drew Allar and other football players during the Thon Explorers program at the Lasch Building on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Mathias Tramel, 9, talks to Penn State linebacker Tyler Elsdon about his pets as he enjoys some ice cream during the Thon Explorers program at the Lasch Building on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Owen Bonn, 9, sits among between Hakeem Beamon and Dvon Ellies to enjoy some ice cream during the Thon Explorers program at the Lasch Building on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Joel Martin hits the ball as he plays and intense game of ping pong with Audrey Martin, 14, and Penn State offensive lineman Drew Shelton during the Thon Explorers program at the Lasch Building on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Riley Rejniak, 10, plays catch with his brother as Penn State cornerback Jace Tutty smiles during the Thon Explorers program at the Lasch Building on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com

Penn State wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith and a group of players play video games with youngsters during the Thon Explorers program at the Lasch Building on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Abby Drey/adrey@centredaily.com