Open in App
Mecklenburg County, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Charlotte Observer

See MEDIC rescue and treat a dog hit by a vehicle in Mecklenburg County on Saturday

By Joe Marusak,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOKYt_0ksFdSvr00

MEDIC responds to calls involving people who’ve suffered heart attacks and other sudden medical emergencies, shooting and house-fire victims included.

It is paramedics who provide treatment on the scene before driving them to a hospital.

That’s why Saturday morning’s patient was so out of the norm: A dog hit by a driver.

MEDIC stands for Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency.

Two of its paramedics found the pooch on the side of a road, MEDIC officials said on Twitter with pictures of two first responders tending to the animal, stricken but quite alert.

The good news?

“He was hit by a car but fortunately did not have any life-threatening injuries,” MEDIC posted on Twitter. “His parents were contacted and they took him to the vet for further care.”

“Ya’ll rock!” a man told MEDIC on Twitter.

“God bless these 2 kind & caring souls!” a woman posted on the site.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mecklenburg County, NC newsLocal Mecklenburg County, NC
Judge orders police to release DNA testing results to family in Kim Thomas murder case
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Oil sheen on popular Charlotte greenway creek prompts investigation. Cause revealed.
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
Nearly $3 billion sales job for Charlotte schools starts now. County officials are up first
Charlotte, NC17 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Charlotte woman was locked in room for 5 days before police shooting, report shows
Charlotte, NC21 hours ago
‘People are under rubble’: 911 call details fatal scaffolding collapse in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC23 hours ago
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police crackdown on ‘street takeovers’ and illegal road races
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
NC man on the run after cutting off ankle monitor right before murder trial
Charlotte, NC23 hours ago
Since Christmas, hotel stays were covered. Now, displaced Charlotte seniors must pay.
Charlotte, NC7 hours ago
Video shows man ‘terrorizing’ north Charlotte auto shops
Charlotte, NC23 hours ago
Popular Lake Norman pub set to reopen after a major face lift. What we know.
Huntersville, NC7 hours ago
This rescued dog was bound with a tie, tossed in a Charlotte Dumpster. Reward offered.
Charlotte, NC4 days ago
AirDrop threats sent to CMS students; 4 school lockdowns not related
Charlotte, NC1 hour ago
CMPD captain: Why I marched with people protesting police | Opinion
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Novant to take over two hospital systems near Charlotte in a $320 million deal
Charlotte, NC20 hours ago
Most animal abuse cases go unnoticed. Here’s how you can report them in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Monroe fired its city manager and attorney. They’ll still collect a combined $484,000
Monroe, NC19 hours ago
These NC railroad tracks have survived since the 1800s — but will be gone soon
Gastonia, NC4 days ago
A raw bar, Asian restaurant, ice cream shop and arcade debut at Concord food hall
Concord, NC1 hour ago
A Lake Norman-based coffee brand has a new location in the works in Cornelius
Cornelius, NC2 days ago
Revisiting the safe havens for Black travelers around Charlotte in the Green Book
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Domestic violence suspected in deadly stabbing in Charlotte, CMPD says
Charlotte, NC5 days ago
‘Milestone’ at-home test for COVID and flu is approved. When can you buy it in Charlotte?
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
‘Who would have ever imagined a locally-owned, soul food restaurant inside a Walmart?’
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Interim Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden leader resigns after meth arrest
Charlotte, NC5 days ago
Part of Plaza Midwood’s main drag will be closed into next month
Charlotte, NC5 days ago
Fort Mill teacher, Hall of Famer, remembered for encouragement and red noses
Fort Mill, SC4 days ago
Meatless meatloaf, sea moss smoothies, baked goods at new plant-based cafe in West Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Feds order Charlotte company to pay $186,000 in overtime it owes to 181 workers
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
New allegations suggest CMS may still have a Title IX problem | Opinion
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Family-friendly self-pour beer and wine bar OpenTap opens soon in South Charlotte
Charlotte, NC4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy