See MEDIC rescue and treat a dog hit by a vehicle in Mecklenburg County on Saturday

MEDIC responds to calls involving people who’ve suffered heart attacks and other sudden medical emergencies, shooting and house-fire victims included.

It is paramedics who provide treatment on the scene before driving them to a hospital.

That’s why Saturday morning’s patient was so out of the norm: A dog hit by a driver.

MEDIC stands for Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency.

Two of its paramedics found the pooch on the side of a road, MEDIC officials said on Twitter with pictures of two first responders tending to the animal, stricken but quite alert.

The good news?

“He was hit by a car but fortunately did not have any life-threatening injuries,” MEDIC posted on Twitter. “His parents were contacted and they took him to the vet for further care.”

“Ya’ll rock!” a man told MEDIC on Twitter.

“God bless these 2 kind & caring souls!” a woman posted on the site.