Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
KSHB 41 Action News

Community members get 1st look at new single terminal at KCI

By JuYeon Kim,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JkJrg_0ksFd5xd00

Ten-thousand community members had the privilege to walk through the new single terminal at the Kansas City International Airport on Saturday.

Spectators had access to both concourses and amenities that will come Feb. 28.

The locals believe it has been a long time coming for an airport that proudly represents our people and our culture.

As the city grows, they say so should our reach.

“We didn’t have what other airports had as far as convenience, but I think they’ll be like 'Oh, we should go to Kansas City,” said Yolanda Parker, who toured the terminal on Saturday.

Serena Miller, a visitor from Lenexa, says she believes it will be a huge boost for Kansas City’s economy as well.

“We were just talking about how it’s gonna open up Kansas City to so many more conventions, and people coming in and maybe, hopefully, new airlines as well,” Miller said.

For any Kansas Citian, one of the first things they might realize is the overwhelming local influence.

From the businesses and art installations, to the materials used for construction, every decision was intentional.

To continue supporting local, Joe McBride with the airport says there is going to be a KCI BBQ Contest every year and the winner will be able to showcase their food in the center of Concourse B for the winning year.

“Even that history part of Platte County, I love that, with the African American homage to them having this land and then them building on this land,” said Edina Robinson, another visitor.

With certain parts of the airport still under construction and wrapped in plastic, KSHB 41 asked McBride what there is left to do.

He said there is some finishing touches in the concession and airline areas, but they will do everything to make sure the first plane flies out from the new terminal at five a.m. on the 28th.

“We’re all you know, on crunch time here,” McBride said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Flying into new KCI single terminal: Transforming way people see Kansas City
Kansas City, MO19 hours ago
'A walk down memory lane': Frequent KCI flyer reflects on old terminal
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City families share photos of memories in old KCI terminals
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ronnie McFadden, Kansas City entertainer, dies
Kansas City, MO18 hours ago
BLOG: 1st flights take off, arrive at new KCI single terminal
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
What to expect going through security at KCI's new single terminal
Kansas City, MO21 hours ago
Kansas City International Airport crews work overnight to transfer new terminal
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Power restored in North Kansas City after 'major' outage reported
North Kansas City, MO22 hours ago
A guide on how to get around at new single terminal at KCI
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
New KCI terminal opens as air travel normalizes after COVID-19 pandemic
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
'This city is in motion': Leaders celebrate new KCI terminal at ribbon-cutting
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Kansas City-based Turner Construction tapped to help build new Panasonic plant
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
After nearly a decade of debate and dedication, KCI gets a new single terminal
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Pete Buttigieg impressed by new terminal at Kansas City International Airport
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
KC's South Loop project over I-670 moves forward with additional funding sources
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Father, daughter have hand building old, new KCI terminals
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
New terminal at Kansas City International Airport to offer USO lounge
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Secretary Buttigieg to visit new KCI terminal, Panasonic battery plant site
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Man in serious condition after house fire Tuesday in KCMO
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Community, parents planning search for Kansas City child missing since Feb. 2
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
Councilwoman wants KCMO Parks & Rec Department to remove racist street names
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
At least 8 Kansas schools report receiving hoax active shooter calls Wednesday
Lawrence, KS2 hours ago
Blame Texas, Oklahoma for why your car suddenly has dirt on it
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Jackson County Medical Examiner rules fatal apartment fire in KCMO as homicide
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Diversity is helping shape how new KCI terminal looks
Kansas City, MO5 days ago
Inside the new Delta Sky Club at Kansas City International Airport
Kansas City, MO4 days ago
BLOG: Multiple wrecks across Kansas City area due to icy road conditions
Kansas City, KS4 days ago
Black female firefighter pushing to recruit more women of color to KCFD
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
William Jewell closes campus Tuesday due to ‘credible threat’
Liberty, MO1 day ago
What to know about parking at new KCI terminal
Kansas City, MO5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy