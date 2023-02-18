Burton Fire District selects 2022 firefighter and officer of the year

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District recognized two outstanding team members this week choosing its Firefighter and Fire Officer of the year for 2022.

Burton Fire District Engineer/EMT Brandon Peskopos and Burton First District Captain/ EMT Ethan Webb were recognized as 2022’s best Firefighter and Fire Officer respectively.

Peskopos joined the Burton Fire District in 2021 after spending 12 years with the Belmont Fire Department in Greenville County, S.C. and Webb was selected for a second time after receiving recognition in 2016.

“These are always tough awards to give because so many of our firefighters work hard for the community every day and are also deserving,” stated Burton Fire Chief Harry Rountree. “But with that, Engineer Peskopos and Captain Webb without a doubt, represent them all and are certainly deserving of this honor.”

The ceremony was held at Grays Hill fire station where the Burton First District also celebrated its 50th anniversary of serving the community.