Daniel Son of Katsu Sando Will Soon Open an Omakase Counter

Chef Daniel Son ’s omakase concept, Sushi Sonagi , will open at 1425 Artesia Boulevard, Gardena, CA 90248 , this spring .

Son is responsible for Chinatown’s convenience store-style sandwich shop Katsu Sando as well as West Hollywood’s Kura , originally founded by Son’s father Sunny .

While Kura has since closed due to the redevelopment of the property into a Frank Gehry-designed project, Son has plans to expand Katsu Sando into San Gabriel Valley later this year.

Sonagi, a passion project born of Son’s sushi training and experience in Tokyo and Copenhagen, will “feature both prepared dishes and a parade of nigiri, incorporating [Son’s] aging techniques to enhance the flavor of the fish.”

Per Eater LA , the Gardena space, which formerly served as home to Kanpachi , will allow Son to do a separate dry-aging chamber to develop even more types of nigiri.

The reservation-required omakase — a Japanese word that directly translates to “I leave it up to you” — will be priced around $200 per person.

