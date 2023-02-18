Open in App
What Now Los Angeles

Daniel Son of Katsu Sando Will Soon Open an Omakase Counter

By Amanda Peukert,

10 days ago
Chef Daniel Son ’s omakase concept, Sushi Sonagi , will open at 1425 Artesia Boulevard, Gardena, CA 90248 , this spring .

Son is responsible for Chinatown’s convenience store-style sandwich shop Katsu Sando as well as West Hollywood’s Kura , originally founded by Son’s father Sunny .

While Kura has since closed due to the redevelopment of the property into a Frank Gehry-designed project, Son has plans to expand Katsu Sando into San Gabriel Valley later this year.

Sonagi, a passion project born of Son’s sushi training and experience in Tokyo and Copenhagen, will “feature both prepared dishes and a parade of nigiri, incorporating [Son’s] aging techniques to enhance the flavor of the fish.”

Per Eater LA , the Gardena space, which formerly served as home to Kanpachi , will allow Son to do a separate dry-aging chamber to develop even more types of nigiri.

The reservation-required omakase — a Japanese word that directly translates to “I leave it up to you” — will be priced around $200 per person.



