How to Watch All-Star Saturday, Featuring Knicks' Julius Randle, Jericho Sims

The New York Knicks will be well-represented in the NBA's All-Star Saturday festivities.

The NBA All-Star Break is anything but for Julius Randle and Jericho Sims.

Two of the New York Knicks' finest in their respective fields are stationed in Salt Lake City to compete in the Association's annual "All-Star Saturday" exhibition at Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz. Randle will shoot in the Starry 3-Point Contest before Sims helps close out the affair in the AT&T Slam Dunk Contest. The Kia Skills Challenge opens the proceedings.

What: NBA All-Star Saturday

When: Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, TNT

Where: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, UT

Randle Handles Triples

Randle was a late addition to the 3-Point Shootout, serving as a late injury replacement for Portland Anfernee Simmons. He's hitting 33.8 percent of his triples, up from a downtrodden 30.8 percent in last year's failed excursion, and has already set a new career-best with 161 successful threes this year. He tied a career-best for a single game back in November, sinking eight in the Knicks' 120-107 win over Minnesota.

A report from Fred Katz of The Athletic noted that no one in the NBA has taken more threes since Nov. 29. Randle credits the newfound long-distance confidence to working with Knicks assistant coach Johnnie Bryant.

“Coming into the league, I never would’ve thought (I'd be shooting threes), to be honest with you,” Randle said. “I could shoot the ball really good, but I never really relied on my 3-ball and wasn’t heavy in taking attempts at any point in my career. So, it’s just a credit to hard work.”

Randle is the first Knicks to partake in the 3-Point Contest since Steve Novak did so in 2013. He will also partake in Sunday's main event (7:30 p.m. ET, TNT), returning to the All-Star Game after previously repping the Knicks in Atlanta in 2021.

Sims' Slams Ready For Spotlight

Sims will look to defend the Knicks' long-built honor in the Slam Dunk Contest, one that has produced the only three-time winner of the event (Nate Robinson) as well as the reigning champion (Obi Toppin). With Kenny Walker having also triumphed, no team has been more lauded in the event than New York, who earned some late representation with Sims stepping in for another Trail Blazer, Shaedon Sharpe.

Though Sims is far from a household name, the Dunk Contest has a unique way of turning newcomers to the NBA national scene into legends. The 6-foot-10 SIms' lauded vertical jump makes him a unique challenger, according to viral sensation and dunk coach Chuck Millan, who worked with both Toppin and Sims personally aas they prepared to take flight.

“People are definitely going to be wowed by him. He’s coming right out of the gate with some stuff that hasn’t happened before. If people don’t know who Jericho Sims is, they’re gonna know on Saturday night who he is,” Millan told Peter Botte of the New York Post. "Jericho, anything you’ve seen of him, you have no idea how high this kid can really jump."

