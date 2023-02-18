Golf Fans Praise CBS After Another Successful Mic’d Up Segment With Collin Morikawa

Morikawa gave live insight on Riviera’s legendary drivable par-4.

During Round 3 of the Genesis Invitational, Collin Morikawa was the latest PGA Tour player to participate in CBS’s new mic’d up broadcast segment. Afterward, the message from fans was clear: Keep it up.

Morikawa—a two-time major champion—is the fourth player to share his live, mid-tournament insight with fans. Max Homa, who currently sits atop the leaderboard at Riviera, debuted the new ritual at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he cracked jokes and shared some intriguing course management strategy at Torrey Pines.

While some players have voiced concerns about participating in the unique addition to the broadcast, Morikawa fully embraced the live conversation with analysts Trevor Immelman and Ian Baker-Finch.

CBS chose to mic up Morikawa on the tricky drivable par-4 10th hole at Riviera, which is perhaps one of the most interesting and revered risk-reward holes on the PGA Tour.

“It is the hardest hole,” Morikawa said. “I don’t think people understand how much slope is on this green.”

Some players decide to lay up to the short hole with an iron, while others fire at the green with driver or 3-wood—but the decision comes with severe consequences. The narrow putting surface is guarded by bunkers, and one unlucky bounce can leave you searching for a way to save bogey.

The golf community recognized how special it was to hear Morikawa’s real-time thoughts on such a legendary hole, and an influx of positive comments quickly flooded Twitter.