The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition (FRRC) has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize .

The FRRC led the efforts in 2018 to pass Amendment 4, which pushed to restore voting rights for felons here in Florida.

The group restored voting rights for felons who had completed their sentences and paid their court dues or restitution.

Executive Director Desmond Meade said today the nomination shines a spotlight on the FRRC and a greater cause.

“We want to take advantage of this opportunity to highlight the power of second chances.

People like me have made mistakes in the past. There’s an opportunity to be contributing members of society,” said Meade.

The American Friends Service Committee and the Quaker Peace and Social Witness (formerly Friends Service Council), nominated the FRRC for the Nobel Peace Prize. That same organization also nominated Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior, in 1964.

The Noble Peace Prize winner is announced in October and awarded in December during a presentation in Oslo, Norway.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee decides by a majority vote on the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

