In honor of the late Fred Rogers’ birthday, Rollins College is offering its popular Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Walking Tour.

The self-guided tour around the historic campus honors Rollins’ beloved alumnus, Fred McFeely Rogers.

Visitors will be able to see Mister Rogers memorabilia, artwork and a sculpture of the children’s television icon.

Tours run Feb. 21 through March 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A map of the campus and more information about the walking tour can be found here .

