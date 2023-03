A shooting in Scottsdale has left a victim in “extremely critical condition,” and police are searching for the suspect, authorities said Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened near 25100 North 104 th Way, police said.

"Officers have finished clearing the neighborhood and immediate area around the incident location," police said Saturday, Feb. 18.

"Residents may resume normal activity. There will be officers and crime scene tape at the incident location as investigators respond to the shooting call. Some minor road restrictions."