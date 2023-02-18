Open in App
The Comeback

XFL quarterback fuels bizarre ‘spring legend’ status

By Arthur Weinstein,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34M79R_0ksFXBSI00

Luis Perez is definitely not a household name among football fans. Yet the quarterback once again found himself in right place at the right time to set a milestone Saturday. Perez, the quarterback for the Vegas Vipers of the XFL, fired the first touchdown pass of the league’s reboot as it kicked off its third iteration.

It’s not the first time Perez has opened the scoring for a new league. He also threw the first touchdown pass in the USFL 2.0’s launch in 2022. The 28-year-old QB has touched all the bases, so to speak, in spring football. He’s also played in the Alliance of American Football (AAF), the XFL 2.0 and The Spring League.

Perez played collegiately at Texas A&M-Commerce, where he won NCAA Division II player of the year honors in leading his team to the national championship in 2017. Perez has had a taste of the NFL, playing on the practice squads of the Philadelphia Eagles , Detroit Lions , and most recently the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

But maybe Perez has found his niche, playing football in the spring. The XFL came calling, and now he continues to succeed.

[ Rodger Sherman, The Ringer ; Photo credit: Rodger Sherman]

The post XFL quarterback fuels bizarre ‘spring legend’ status appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Four teams not interested in Aaron Rodgers
Houston, TX2 days ago
Packers GM reveals huge Aaron Rodgers update
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs report
Kansas City, MO16 hours ago
Sean Payton reveals honest truth about Russell Wilson private office
Denver, CO21 hours ago
Christian McCaffrey on 49ers trade: ‘My first emotion was anger’
Charlotte, NC18 hours ago
New Explosive Details Emerge From Michael Irvin Accuser in Misconduct case
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Sports world blown away by Oklahoma softball score
Norman, OK2 days ago
Kirby Smart addresses Jalen Carter legal situation
Athens, GA1 hour ago
Did Brandon Marshall just announce Aaron Rodgers’ retirement?
Green Bay, WI17 hours ago
C.J. Stroud makes important decision before NFL Draft
Columbus, OH2 days ago
NFL world reacts to shocking Commanders quarterback plan
Washington, DC1 day ago
John Lynch comments on Jimmy Garoppolo departure
San Francisco, CA22 hours ago
NFL world enraged at major Super Bowl mistake
Kansas City, MO14 hours ago
Atlanta Falcons reveal surprising quarterback plan
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Daniel Snyder makes insane Commanders sale demands
Washington, DC1 day ago
Georgia star gets honest about tragic situation
Athens, GA1 hour ago
NFL world reacts to potentially huge Bengals move
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Star pitcher blasts pitch clock
Philadelphia, PA3 hours ago
Dylan Raiola gets honest about Nebraska visit
Lincoln, NE2 days ago
Damian Lillard reacts to drug test after insane performance
Portland, OR2 days ago
Aaron Rodgers updates decision timeline
Green Bay, WI1 hour ago
Eric Bieniemy discusses reasons for Chiefs departure
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Eagles star blasts Jonathan Gannon for Super Bowl loss
Philadelphia, PA4 hours ago
Ryan Tannehill’s future with the Titans revealed
Nashville, TN19 hours ago
Padres star suffers significant injury
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Packers GM discusses future at quarterback
Green Bay, WI18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy