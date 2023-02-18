XFL quarterback fuels bizarre ‘spring legend’ status

Luis Perez is definitely not a household name among football fans. Yet the quarterback once again found himself in right place at the right time to set a milestone Saturday. Perez, the quarterback for the Vegas Vipers of the XFL, fired the first touchdown pass of the league’s reboot as it kicked off its third iteration.

It’s not the first time Perez has opened the scoring for a new league. He also threw the first touchdown pass in the USFL 2.0’s launch in 2022. The 28-year-old QB has touched all the bases, so to speak, in spring football. He’s also played in the Alliance of American Football (AAF), the XFL 2.0 and The Spring League.

Perez played collegiately at Texas A&M-Commerce, where he won NCAA Division II player of the year honors in leading his team to the national championship in 2017. Perez has had a taste of the NFL, playing on the practice squads of the Philadelphia Eagles , Detroit Lions , and most recently the Los Angeles Rams in 2022.

But maybe Perez has found his niche, playing football in the spring. The XFL came calling, and now he continues to succeed.

[ Rodger Sherman, The Ringer ; Photo credit: Rodger Sherman]

