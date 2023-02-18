Colorado Football: 3 Priorities for New Coach Deion Sanders in 2023

A complete breakdown of five key roster priorities for new Colorado coach Deion Sanders to address in 2023.

Colorado and new coach Deion Sanders will undoubtedly be in the spotlight when the 2023 college football season begins in August. Coach Prime’s arrival is exactly what the Buffaloes needed after the program has struggled to find a footing in the Pac-12. Since joining the conference in ’11, Colorado has just one winning season (’16) in a full year of games. Also, the Buffaloes are just 20-40 over the last five full seasons of action.

Sanders has already upgraded the roster in a big way through the transfer portal , which includes additions like defensive back/receiver Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders . Also, Coach Prime immediately made an impact on the traditional recruiting trail, as the Buffaloes landed five-star cornerback prospect Cormani McClain and finished with the No. 27 overall class – the program’s highest-ranking haul over the last five years.

For every new coach, the to-do list after the initial press conference is pretty standard. The head coach has to recruit, add through the transfer portal, implement scheme changes, build a staff of quality assistants and coordinators, discuss potential NFL draft impact with juniors, and work on any facility or support staff requests. Needless to say, that’s a lot.

While every coach has those goals in mind, it’s never too early to look at some of the personnel concerns surrounding a program and a new coach for the upcoming year.

Here’s an early look at three personnel question marks for Sanders to address in 2023:

Finish the Program Reset

The arrival of Coach Prime has been met with renewed enthusiasm and interest in Colorado’s program. The Buffaloes are guaranteed to be must-see television each week as Sanders looks to elevate the program back into consistent winning seasons, national relevancy, and eventually contention for Pac-12 titles and the CFB Playoff.

But there’s a lot of work for Sanders and his staff to accomplish this offseason. However, none of those goals are possible without a program reset. Colorado is in the midst of just that, as the roster is expected to have well over 25 transfers in time for the ’23 season. Add in a freshman class of more than 15 prospects and the Buffaloes have nearly flipped half of their roster this spring.

With a staff that’s new and a roster/depth chart expected to see several new faces start or at least play in prominent roles for ’23, it’s crucial Sanders blends the program culture and new faces to finish the program reset by the opener. Also, the staff is likely to mine the portal for more help when it opens up again in April. Adding talent and establishing the foundation with culture would set Colorado up for a quick rebuild in ’23 and beyond.

Blend the Pieces Together on Offense

Sanders’ hire of former Kent State head coach Sean Lewis as play-caller is one of the top coordinator moves of the offseason. The Dino Babers’ disciple led the Golden Flashes' offense to a No. 1 ranking in the MAC in scoring offense (conference-only games) two times and finished in the top four five times over his tenure.

Although Lewis used a FlashFast moniker to describe his offense at Kent State and has a reputation for putting up big numbers through the air, his offenses finished in the top three in rushing attempts in three out of the last four years. In other words, expect Lewis to deploy Shedeur Sanders through the air successfully, but the rushing attack will still be featured.

Sanders is a massive upgrade at quarterback for a Colorado program that’s had just two players throw for 20 or more touchdowns since ’09. Also, there’s reason for optimism with Jordyn Tyson (21.4 yards per catch), Montana Lemonious Craig (15.6), and transfer Jimmy Horn at receiver. Throw in tight end transfer Seydou Traore from Arkansas State and Sanders won’t lack for weapons in a group of playmakers that is significantly upgraded from ’22.

Kentucky transfer Kavosiey Smoke should be the lead option in the backfield, but true freshman Dylan Edwards as well as holdovers Anthony Hankerson and Deion Smith will be involved.

The biggest question for this offense remains up front. Colorado has struggled here in recent years and lost a couple of cogs from the depth chart, including guards Tommy Brown and Casey Roddick, along with tackle Frank Fillip. Four transfers are on the way to Boulder to provide instant help and depth, including Savion Washington from Kent State and Tyler Brown from Jackson State. There’s also significant optimism surrounding the development of center Van Wells.

Lewis and Coach Prime are bringing in a ton of new players and a scheme change. How fast can they blend all of the new pieces this offseason?

Fix the Defense

The numbers for Colorado’s ’23 defense were downright ugly. The Buffaloes gave up 44.5 points a game (45.1 in Pac-12 matchups) and 7.2 yards per play. This unit also surrendered a whopping 245.1 rushing yards a contest and allowed 31 touchdown passes. Also, the pass rush totaled a paltry nine sacks in 12 games.

Veteran assistant Charles Kelly will handle the play-calling duties after working under Nick Saban at Alabama last year. With just five starters back, there’s a ton of turnover here for Kelly and his staff to address. But with the Buffaloes bringing in help from every level from the portal, this unit should see an immediate jump in performance.

Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain is already arguably one of the nation’s most-talented cornerback duos, and players like Taylor Upshaw (Michigan), Jordan Domineck (Arkansas), Demouy Kennedy (Alabama), and Taijh Alston (West Virginia) know what it’s like to compete at a high level for a Power 5 program and immediately make the two-deep and roster better.

Considering where the roster and performance were in ’22, massive improvement on defense won’t come overnight. However, this spring will allow Kelly and Sanders the first chance to assess the depth chart and begin implementing fixes for ’23. And by the spring game, the rest of college football should have a window into just how far this group has improved since last year.

