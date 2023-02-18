The biggest question surrounding Deion Sanders and Colorado ahead of spring ball

With all of the hype surrounding Deion Sanders and Colorado there are still some mysteries around the program

The attention and excitement around Colorado is at an all-time high thanks to the hiring of Deion Sanders.

Boulder has been booming with top recruits visiting, championship talks, and daily soundbites from Sanders who is becoming the coolest coach in the sport. All of the offseason hype and attention is great for the program, but the honeymoon phase will be coming to an end real soon when it is time to produce.

It's not to say that the new look Buffs won't find success on the field, but considering they are bringing in 44 new players via the high school ranks and transfer portal, there are a lot of moving pieces. Something that The Athletic's Stewart Mandel addressed when he and the staff discussed the biggest question surrounding every Pac-12 program ahead of spring.

Mandel explained that seeing Sanders actually coach on the field is something everyone is waiting for saying:

After months of buzz over his persona, his recruiting prowess, etc., it’s time for coach Prime to coach some actual football. A new staff will be working with a new roster that looks radically different from the Buffs’ 1-11 team last season thanks to 25 transfers, most notably Jackson State imports like Deion’s son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, and five-star cornerback Travis Hunter, as well as early enrollees like four-star running back Dylan Edwards.

While Sanders found immediate success at Jackson State, the Buffs will end up having one of the most difficult schedules in the country. They are one of the few teams in the country with an all Power 5 schedule, and they also have at least six or seven ranked opponents on the docket.

For Sanders and the Buffs to surpass the expectations of four wins, they will need all of the new faces to mesh quickly and find success immediately. While the college football world knows this is a program coming off of a one win season, there will be heavy ridicule locked and loaded.