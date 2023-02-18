Open in App
Fayette County, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

8-year-old shot by stray bullet fired inside Fayette County home, officials say

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WimdC_0ksFV8FS00

An 8-year-old is responsive after an argument between adults led to a gun firing and a bullet traveling into the room the child was in, Fayette County sheriff deputies say.

Officials responded to the home for a person shot at a residence on Hickory Avenue in unincorporated Fayette County just after 1:30 p.m. When deputies arrived on scene, they found an 8-year-old boy had been shot and began to provide aid.

While rendering aid, deputies heard what they believed was a single gunshot from inside the home. Deputies moved the remaining family to safety as they learned 29-year-old suspect Spencer Dylan Harris of Fayetteville was still inside the home.

Deputies attempted to have Harris surrender to police, but negotiators failed, officials said. SWAT sent a robot inside the home to locate Harris, made entry, and he was taken into custody without additional incident.

The shooting occurred due to an earlier altercation, resulting in Harris firing the gun inside of the home. According to deputies, the bullet traveled through an interior wall into another room hitting the child.

A family member wrestled the weapon from Harris who in turn produced another firearm. At this point, all occupants escaped from the home, deputies said. Harris is in the Fayette County Jail charged with aggravated assault.

The child is alert and spoke with first responders before being transported to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta.

We have a reporter on scene and will provide additional details on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

