Logan, UT
ABC4

Old home in Logan engulfed in fire, no hydrants in sight

By Aubree B. Jennings,

10 days ago

LOGAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) — Logan City Fire Department extinguished a house fire last night, Feb. 17, around 9 p.m. using fire tenders after no fire hydrants were located nearby.

Authorities were called to a fire in an old home in Logan located in an area without any fire hydrants. Authorities used water tenders from different stations throughout the county to put out the flames. Water tenders are trucks that hold large amounts of water. They are often used for wildfires, rather than structural fires, as there often are no hydrants in the surrounding area.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21YDzM_0ksFU9AO00
    Crews from Logan City Fire Department extinguished a fire in an old home with single digit temperatures outside late Feb. 17. (Courtesy of Logan City Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NFw0T_0ksFU9AO00
    Crews from Logan City Fire Department extinguished a fire in an old home with single digit temperatures outside late Feb. 17. (Courtesy of Logan City Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Htq7g_0ksFU9AO00
    Crews from Logan City Fire Department extinguished a fire in an old home with single digit temperatures outside late Feb. 17. (Courtesy of Logan City Fire Department)

The fire was already “well involved” in the house when officers arrived on the scene, meaning the fire and smoke were widespread creating dangerous conditions for crews to enter the home until water was used on the fire. No occupants were home at the time of the fire.

The cold night, with temperatures in the single digits, “made it difficult on personnel and apparatus,” the department’s social media post read.

Cache County Fire District , Wellsville Fire , Hyrum Fire , Smithfield Fire , Paradise Fire and Mendon Fire all assisted in extinguishing the fire.

There have been no reported injuries from the fire.

