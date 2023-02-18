Old home in Logan engulfed in fire, no hydrants in sight
By Aubree B. Jennings,
10 days ago
LOGAN, Utah ( ABC4 ) — Logan City Fire Department extinguished a house fire last night, Feb. 17, around 9 p.m. using fire tenders after no fire hydrants were located nearby.
Authorities were called to a fire in an old home in Logan located in an area without any fire hydrants. Authorities used water tenders from different stations throughout the county to put out the flames. Water tenders are trucks that hold large amounts of water. They are often used for wildfires, rather than structural fires, as there often are no hydrants in the surrounding area.
The fire was already “well involved” in the house when officers arrived on the scene, meaning the fire and smoke were widespread creating dangerous conditions for crews to enter the home until water was used on the fire. No occupants were home at the time of the fire.
