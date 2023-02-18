Wilkins, Wade guide Longwood to 73-63 victory over Radford

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Isaiah Wilkins scored 16 points, DeShaun Wade added 15 and Longwood defeated Radford 73-63 on Saturday.

Wilkins shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Lancers (19-10, 11-5 Big South Conference). Wade shot 5 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Leslie Nkereuwem made 5 of 8 shots and scored 11.

Josiah Jeffers finished with 16 points to pace the Highlanders (17-12, 11-5). DaQuan Smith added 11 points and Onyebuchi Ezeakudo scored nine.

NEXT UP

Longwood's next game is Thursday against Gardner-Webb on the road, while Radford visits High Point on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .