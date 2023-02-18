Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
FadeawayWorld.net

Lakers Interested In Extending D'Angelo Russell After Just 3 Games

By Divij Kulkarni,

10 days ago

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly wanting to extend D'Angelo Russell despite him just playing 3 games so far.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers made moves at the trade deadline to get better. With the team floundering in the standings despite LeBron James averaging 30 points per game again, Rob Pelinka made severe moves to change the roster around him and Anthony Davis. And perhaps the most significant addition was acquiring D'Angelo Russell.

The Lakers got Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves in a 3-team deal involving the Utah Jazz. The much-maligned Russell Westbrook also left the team during the transaction, making it a big win for Los Angeles. And while D'Angelo might be a better fit for the team right now, he could also be the man for the next few years. As Adrian Wojnarowski explained, the team has already been considering giving him a more extended contract.

"D'Angelo Russell returns to the Lakers at 26 years old, final year of a 4-year, $117 million contract and so, both the Lakers and D'Angelo Russell have expressed to each other an interest in starting conversations on a contract extension.

Russell can be a free agent this summer, but the Lakers traded for him, as a part of that package, a first-round pick, 2 second-round picks. To be a solution at that position and not a rental. So expect D'Angelo Russell to really start engaging in those extension talks here in the next weeks and months."

In his first 3 games with the Los Angeles Lakers, Russell has already averaged over 17 points and nearly 6 assists per game. The Lakers have won 2 of those games and look like a much better team than they did without him. And D'Angelo is gelling well with his new co-stars as well.

D'Angelo Russell, LeBron James, And Anthony Davis Were Already Drawing Up Plays Together Before Even Getting On The Court

Many wondered what the fit would be like on the Lakers for D'Angelo Russell with Anthony Davis and LeBron James . But even before LeBron took to the court alongside Russell, they were planning on ways to succeed .

"Anthony Davis said he, D'Angelo Russell and LeBron James were drawing up plays on the whiteboard at halftime, envisioning what the basketball will look like when James is healthy against and they're playing as a trio."

This is a good sign for the Lakers. Russell can be a great piece for them for the years to come, given his age. If they can sign him to a reasonable contract, it could prove to be one of the most shrewd moves by an NBA team. But the goal will be for Russell to help get them to the playoffs this season before any of that.

