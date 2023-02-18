Cavs make epic Kevin Love announcement despite buyout

While Kevin Love is leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers in a less-than-ideal way, it doesn’t mean the team hates him or what. If anything, the buyout benefits both him and the Wine and Gold. The Cavs can give their youngsters more playing time without holding back, while Love gets the chance to play elsewhere where he can have a bigger role and possibly compete for the title once again.

With that said, the Cavs are making sure they let Love know and feel that his services and loyalty to the team are well-appreciated. After finalizing his buyout on Saturday, the team revealed that they will be retiring Love’s No. 0 jersey in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the future.

It is unknown when they’ll actually do it, but it’s definitely heartwarming to hear their plan as early as now. The Cavs really wanted to show their appreciation for Love before he packs his bags.

For what it’s worth, Kevin Love has nothing but admiration for the Cavs organization. He may have fallen out of the rotation and lost his role in the past couple of months, but the team has always been transparent to him and shown him respect. So the veteran big man couldn’t hold back his emotion as he bid his goodbye to the franchise.

“I’ll have more to say soon but want to get this off my chest. To the people of Cleveland and all of Ohio. I f**king LOVE you…and always will. Thank you for everything. More to come,” Love said on Twitter

Sure enough, whenever the Cavs decide to retire Love’s jersey, the whole of Cleveland will be celebrating like crazy.

