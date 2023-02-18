Open in App
Warren, NJ
TAPinto.net

WHRHS Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills Dunks American Christian, Readies for States

By Brenda Nemcek,

10 days ago

WARREN, NJ -Four different Warriors recorded double-digit points to lead Watchung Hills over American Christian on Saturday, 81-52. American Christian’s Japhet Santiago led all scorers with 21 points.

Brayden Kolakowski finished with a team-high 14 points for Watchung Hills. Aleck Graf, Vicente Llanes, and Timmy Robertson, each added 11 points.

“Final tune-up for states,” said WHRHS head coach Justin Salton. “Survive and advance starts on Tuesday at Westfield.”

Watchung Hills next plays at Westfield in the first round of the state tournament.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QzvHL_0ksFOP2500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cxkeB_0ksFOP2500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VNwPJ_0ksFOP2500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DwM5y_0ksFOP2500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DRBuk_0ksFOP2500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18wHSI_0ksFOP2500

