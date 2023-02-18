WHRHS Boys Basketball: Watchung Hills Dunks American Christian, Readies for States

WARREN, NJ -Four different Warriors recorded double-digit points to lead Watchung Hills over American Christian on Saturday, 81-52. American Christian’s Japhet Santiago led all scorers with 21 points.
Brayden Kolakowski finished with a team-high 14 points for Watchung Hills. Aleck Graf, Vicente Llanes, and Timmy Robertson, each added 11 points.
“Final tune-up for states,” said WHRHS head coach Justin Salton. “Survive and advance starts on Tuesday at Westfield.”
Watchung Hills next plays at Westfield in the first round of the state tournament.
