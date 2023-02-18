Open in App
Tainamo’s 17 help Denver take down South Dakota 86-68

10 days ago

DENVER (AP) — Touko Tainamo’s 17 points helped Denver defeat South Dakota 86-68 on Saturday.

Tainamo added six rebounds for the Pioneers (14-16, 5-12 Summit League). Marko Lukic scored 15 points while going 6 of 7 (3 for 4 from distance) and added five rebounds. Justin Mullins finished 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 13 points, while adding five rebounds and six steals.

The Coyotes (11-17, 6-10) were led in scoring by Mason Archambault, who finished with 16 points and three steals. Paul Bruns added 14 points for South Dakota. A.J. Plitzuweit also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

