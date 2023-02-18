Open in App
Buffalo, NY
See more from this location?
WBEN 930AM

Buffalo Tesla workers group continues union push as NLRB investigates

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ad2FW_0ksFMivQ00

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - The National Labor Relations Board has interviewed more than a dozen of the Tesla Buffalo workers who were fired last week as part of a complaint the terminations were a direct result of an effort to form a union at the expansive Buffalo facility.

"Six field agents did 14 affidavits in one day," said Jaz Brisack with Workers United Upstate New York. The affidavits were conducted Friday, only days after the terminations, said Brisack. "This really shows the level of seriousness."

A group of Tesla workers in Buffalo sent an email on Valentine's Day to Tesla CEO Elon Musk announcing their intent to form a union and word spread Wednesday and Thursday that about 40 workers were being terminated from the facility.

The Tesla Workers United group Saturday described the terminations as 'shoulder taps' where workers were taken one at a time to a supervisor where they were terminated and seen walking out with a box of their belongings.

Tesla quickly contradicted workers claims and said the terminations were performance based and determined before the union effort was made known.

"The firings did not scare Tesla workers," said Sara Costantino. "It actually inspired people to start getting more involved."

The union effort continues to grow, the workers say, and more and more workers are signing union cards stating they want an election to be held.

Job security is the main issue raised by most of the workers, along with better pay and working conditions. Presently, Tesla Buffalo workers are at-will, the group said. "The stress of knowing you could be fired at any time is scary," said Lizzie McKimmie.

The workers leading the union effort are mainly in the autopilot department of the Tesla Buffalo operation and spend most of their day labeling data via computer for the company's self-driving function.

Musk has taken a hard line against organized labor, despite an invitation to the United Auto Workers union to hold an organizing vote at Tesla’s factory in Fremont, California. In 2021 Tesla was ordered by the National Labor Relations Board to make Musk delete a 2018 tweet in which it said that he unlawfully threatened employees with loss of stock options if they chose to be represented by the UAW.

The Buffalo workers Saturday told WBEN they are in line with the company's goals and have no personal issue with Musk.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local California State newsLocal California State
Here we go again as a sloppy storm threatens start of weekend
Buffalo, NY12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
How does The Buffalo News' shift in operation affect other local printing businesses?
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
West Herr WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Wednesday, March 1st 2023
Buffalo, NY11 hours ago
Discussion continues in Buffalo Common Council with regards to a potential eviction moratorium
Buffalo, NY22 hours ago
Brown touts $9 billion development investment in Buffalo communities since 2012
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
WATCH: Firefighter unaccounted for in 4 alarm blaze in downtown Buffalo
Buffalo, NY4 hours ago
Curbing the Kia Challenge: Schumer and local police look to end car theft spike
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
An early exit for Lake Erie ice boom
Buffalo, NY4 hours ago
Hochul seeks disaster declaration from POTUS for Buffalo blizzard
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Reaction: Marine Drive residents on the future of the new developments coming
Buffalo, NY10 hours ago
What lies ahead for future of The Buffalo News?
Buffalo, NY6 days ago
Chrissy Casilio-Bluhm expected to be GOP's choice for Erie County Executive
Clarence, NY4 days ago
Buffalo lawmaker calls on city to address 'dangerous' road conditions in aftermath of ice storm
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Officials prepare for anti-Semitic groups' call for 'Day of Hate'
Buffalo, NY4 days ago
Diocese of Buffalo places priest on administrative leave
Buffalo, NY6 days ago
UPDATE: Crowds dispersed after fights break out in Boulevard Mall, Wegmans lots in Amherst
Amherst, NY3 days ago
Concerns raised in push for temporary eviction moratorium
Buffalo, NY7 days ago
Apply today: Buffalo's 2023 Summer Youth Internship and Employment Program
Buffalo, NY7 days ago
Active Shooter threat results in lockdown at Nichols High School
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Club Marcella homicide update: 'It's a very active investigation with the District Attorney's Office'
Buffalo, NY7 days ago
Bills announce Leslie Frazier will not coach in 2023
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Nakeem Haynes pleads guilty for role in homicide, officer-involved shooting
Buffalo, NY6 days ago
Heavy, wet snow and mixed precipitation grinds afternoon commute to a halt
Buffalo, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy