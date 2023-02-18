Open in App
Canton, MI
WWJ News Radio

Have you seen Meiya? Canton police are searching for 12-year-old last seen in Jordan tennis shoes, black Nike hoodie

By Cassandra Llamas Fossen,

10 days ago

CANTON (WWJ) - Authorities in Wayne County are asking for the public's help in locating a suspected runaway child after she left her home on Friday.

Meiya Chenel Casey, 12, is considered voluntarily missing after she was last seen in a dark colored SUV leaving her house in Canton, police said in a press released on Saturday morning.

Police believe she is with an African American male with a beard. His relation to Casey, if any, is unknown at this time.

Canton police say Casey was last seen wearing a black Nike hooded sweatshirt with a zipper, black leggings, and red and white Jordan tennis shoes.

Anyone with information has been asked to call the Canton Police Department at (734) 394-5400 .

