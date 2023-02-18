Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
Sports Illustrated

Kevin Love’s Buyout Doesn’t Eliminate Him From Cavaliers’ Rafter Contention

By Karl Rasmussen,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=174mUP_0ksFKgwi00

The Cleveland legend could still get his jersey retired.

The Cavaliers and Kevin Love went their separate ways this week, agreeing to a contract buyout that will enable the veteran forward to sign elsewhere for the remainder of the season. Amid his exit from Cleveland, Love reportedly has been linked with the Heat and 76ers as potential landing spots.

Just because Love’s tenure with the Cavaliers ended early doesn’t mean there’s any bad blood between him and the organization, however. In fact, Cleveland’s President of Basketball Operations, Koby Altman, said he’s hopeful the 34-year-old will eventually have his jersey hanging from the rafters at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, via NBA.com .

“Kevin represented the organization and the city of Cleveland with the utmost charm and professionalism during his nine seasons in Northeast Ohio. He also embodied everything a franchise would want in a player, and the admiration and gratitude we have for him will ultimately land his jersey in the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse,” said Altman in a statement on Saturday .

Love spent nine seasons with the Cavaliers, having been with the organization since the 2014-15 season. During his time in Cleveland, he made four NBA Finals appearances and won a ring in the 2015-16 season.

When it comes to his No. 0 jersey, it seems likely it’ll eventually be enshrined in Cavs lore, at least based on Altman’s comments. He would join Bingo Smith (7), Zydrunas Ilgauskas (11), Larry Nance (22), Mark Price (25), Austin Carr (34), Nate Thurmond (42), and Brad Daughtery (43) among the numbers retired by franchise.

As for the buyout situation, Love had featured in 41 games for Cleveland this season, starting only three times. Across 20 minutes per game, the 15-year veteran recorded 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Blazers’ Lillard Reacts to Drug Test After 71-Point Game
Portland, OR2 days ago
Report: James Harden Serious About Possible Return to Rockets
Houston, TX2 hours ago
Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Comments on ‘Disrespectful’ Chants From 76ers Fans
Boston, MA2 days ago
Lakers Need Anthony Davis to Be Something He Hasn’t Been in Years
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Hornets’ LaMelo Ball Suffers Ankle Fracture After Non-Contact Fall
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Favorite Lamar Jackson trade partner just cleared the way for deal
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Basketball World Reacts to Iowa Star Caitlin Clark’s Three-Point Buzzer Beater
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Kevin Durant Addresses Relationship With Kyrie Irving
Brooklyn, NY21 hours ago
Nature Called for Dog at Halftime of Louisville MBB Game
Louisville, KY4 hours ago
Report: Eagles QB Coach Johnson Promoted to Offensive Coordinator
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Video of Parrots Invading College Softball Game Goes Viral
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Considering Playing Five College Seasons
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Rangers’ K’Andre Miller Suspended for Spitting on Kings’ Doughty
New York City, NY1 day ago
Kings Coach Mike Brown Explains Sacramento’s Surprising Success
Sacramento, CA1 day ago
Dodgers-Padres Video Proves Pitch Clock Is Awesome
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
NBA Picks: Lakers-Grizzlies Predictions for Spread, Over/Under and Player Props
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Houston’s Drew Bianco Makes Epic Home Run Robbery Catch (Video)
Houston, TX2 days ago
Ecstatic Announcer Mistakes Tying Shot for Game-Winner
Flagstaff, AZ18 hours ago
Ex-NFL Groundskeeper Thinks Super Bowl LVII Turf Was Overwatered
Glendale, AZ20 hours ago
Reds’ Joey Votto Makes Stunning Prediction for 2023 MLB Season
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Pete Carroll Downplays Report Wilson Tried to Have Him Fired
Seattle, WA23 hours ago
Report: Derek Carr to Meet With Jets, Panthers, Saints
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy