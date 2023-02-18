Driver and passenger killed in overnight crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are dead following a single-car crash in Springfield early Saturday morning.

According to Springfield Police Spokesman Ryan Walsh, officers responded to the 700 block of Bay Street around 1:45 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived at the crash site, officers could see that the vehicle went off the road crashing into the woods.

Walsh says one adult female driver and one adult female passenger have died as a result of the crash.

