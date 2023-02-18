SI bagel shop robbed at gunpoint, suspect at-large

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a man who robbed a bagel store on Staten Island last week.

The robber entered Bradley Bagels on Bradley Avenue near Willowbrook Road around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 10, officials said.

The man flashed a gun and demanded the store clerk put cash from the register in a bag, according to authorities.

After the store clerk complied, the man fled in a black Hyundai Tucson with about $2,500.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.