Open in App
Staten Island, NY
See more from this location?
1010WINS

SI bagel shop robbed at gunpoint, suspect at-large

By Curtis Brodner,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YRQ7g_0ksFJBoW00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Police are searching for a man who robbed a bagel store on Staten Island last week.

The robber entered Bradley Bagels on Bradley Avenue near Willowbrook Road around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 10, officials said.

The man flashed a gun and demanded the store clerk put cash from the register in a bag, according to authorities.

After the store clerk complied, the man fled in a black Hyundai Tucson with about $2,500.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Police are asking anyone with information on the robbery to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Anonymous tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
VIDEO: Knife-wielding man follows victim into building in violent robbery in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY4 hours ago
Man wielding wine bottle robs subway rider in Brooklyn: police
Brooklyn, NY3 hours ago
VIDEO: Armed suspects pull man out of Benz in Queens carjacking
New York City, NY2 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man, 40, fatally shot in torso in Harlem apartment, gunman at large
New York City, NY5 hours ago
Man resists arrest, injures officer after attacking woman on LI: police
Valley Stream, NY4 hours ago
Group who beat man during robbery on Queens street sought
Queens, NY1 day ago
Man pushed down subway stairs, robbed at knifepoint in Queens
Queens, NY7 hours ago
VIDEO: Robbers who stole $500K of jewelry, pistol-whipped Queens woman, 79, posed as Amazon delivery workers
Queens, NY23 hours ago
Man, 25, found fatally stabbed in SUV on Queens street
Queens, NY1 day ago
Versace bags worth $24K stolen at upscale LI mall; 3 sought
Manhasset, NY2 hours ago
Raid At New Teaneck Apartment Complex Yields Arrests Of Couple, NYC Murder Suspect From PA
New York City, NY1 day ago
NYPD to businesses: Make masked customers show their faces
New York City, NY5 hours ago
4 suspects sought after shots fired near Lincoln Center: NYPD
New York City, NY1 day ago
Teen charged with shooting young brother, 15, at SI apartment
Staten Island, NY1 day ago
Worker at Harlem eatery stabs two customers, one fatally: NYPD
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Man steals Homeland Security air sampling machine from Queens subway station
Queens, NY6 hours ago
Two dead and four wounded in separate shootings in NYC
New York City, NY19 hours ago
Woman, 26, groped aboard SI MTA bus, suspect sought
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
Shooting in Washington Heights Wednesday night leaves man dead
Manhattan, NY1 day ago
Teen boy, 15, shot on Harlem street, 2 suspects sought
New York City, NY2 days ago
Trio robs boy, 13, of scooter at knifepoint on Brooklyn street
Brooklyn, NY2 days ago
Man, 21, pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2021 fatal shooting of LI man in Queens: DA
Queens, NY1 day ago
Pedestrian, 36, fatally struck by vehicle at Long Island intersection
Commack, NY6 hours ago
Man, 55, arrested after assault gun seized during raid on Staten Island
Staten Island, NY2 days ago
Woman found dead at Brooklyn health center, reportedly with bag over head
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
Gunned Down on Lesandro Junior Guzman-Feliz Street in the Bronx
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Serial LI burglar faces potential life imprisonment: DA
Babylon, NY1 day ago
Man, 25, fatally shot in head at Bronx intersection
Bronx, NY2 days ago
Retired NYPD officer dies in Brooklyn fire
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy