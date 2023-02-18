Youngstown road back open after crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A section of Midlothian Boulevard was blocked off near the South Avenue intersection due to a two-vehicle crash.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Boardman police and Boardman fire crews were all on scene, as well as an ambulance.

According to OSHP, a driver heading north on South Avenue failed to yield when turning left, causing a driver heading South on South Avenue to collide. The driver who failed to yield was cited.

No one suffered any major injuries, and the road reopened.

