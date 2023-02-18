Your week in metro Detroit: Looking for answers from Michigan legislators

Dear Free Press subscribers,

Today you’re going to hear from Emily Lawler, politics editor at the Free Press and one of the first journalists on the scene Monday night at Michigan State University in East Lansing. Three students had just been killed and five critically injured in a mass shooting at her alma mater.

But first, I want to tell you about the tenacity, compassion and professionalism the more than 60 Free Press journalists, along with our sister newsroom the Lansing State Journal, have shown this week. From filing dispatches from the scene to scouring public records to background the suspect to covering vigils and now funerals , we have been there, reporting with great care.

Some of my colleagues are parents of MSU students who received news of shots fired from the school’s “Run, Hide, Fight” text alerts. They first called to make sure their kids were safe, then scrambled their teams.

This is an incredible newsroom, one of the best in the country. We rally. We fight for truth and understanding, especially in hard times like this. Thank you, sincerely, for supporting our work. We couldn’t do it without you.

Today we’re publishing the results of days of calling, emailing and visiting every legislator in Michigan to gauge their support for new gun safety legislation. Emily and the rest of the politics team, along with others in the newsroom, put in the work to see just how close — or far away — we might be from change this time.

Here’s Emily:

...

Covering politics, I've lobbed hard questions at candidates, taken barbs from angry politicians and been taunted at rallies by people who openly dislike the media. I'm usually pretty fearless, but when I got to the scene of an active shooting at Michigan State, I opened my car door and hesitated. There was a shooter on the loose. I was alone. But I took a deep breath — my last warm one for a while — and left the relative safety of my Jeep.

I don't normally cover crime, but a situation like this is all hands on deck. Plus, I had a bit of geographic advantage: I live in Lansing, and as an alumna, I'm familiar with MSU's sprawling campus. Paul Egan, who also covers politics, and I were able to feed information from the scene into breaking news stories and get some of the first accounts of what students and community members saw and heard.

Having a job to do was better than having to fully absorb what was happening at the university I loved: there had been a shooting in my favorite building on campus, my old dorm complex was surrounded by emergency vehicles from as far away as Oakland County, and I was looking at a body covered by a sheet on a sidewalk I used to walk on my way to class.

On Tuesday, I was glad to pivot back to the political. Less than a month ago, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had plugged gun safety measures, a longtime Democratic priority, in her State of the State address. Was Michigan's new Democratic majority poised to act? Would they have the votes? Would Republicans join them? Our political team started calling around trying to piece together the answers to those questions.

Over the next few days, with help from staff all over the newsroom, we'd go to great lengths to get in touch with every lawmaker to survey them about the gun safety ideas Whitmer had indicated she wanted to pursue. We visited every lawmaker's office, sent emails and called. Some people declined to talk to us. Some voiced full-throated support. Others shared some nuance around their positions or were open to some and not others. Some wanted to talk about anything but the proposals: mental health, how the proposals wouldn't apply to specifics about the MSU shooting, or the enforcement of existing laws.

But the overall trends and responses were illuminating. So, too, were the lawmakers who opted not to respond. Do you know where your lawmaker stands on gun safety proposals? We hope you can use our story to shed some light on where your legislator and Michigan politicians overall plan to go from here.

State Government & Politics Editor Emily Lawler can be reached at elawler@freepress.com.

…

Our hearts go out to all of the students, parents, faculty, staff and alumni at MSU. We hurt for you, we grieve with you.

“Tonight I covered an active shooting at the university that taught me how,” Emily tweeted after finally getting home early Tuesday morning. “The whole time I was quietly devastated.”

Here’s how you can support MSU and others who have been affected by the deadly shooting.

— Anjanette Delgado, interim editor

