Aggies Men's Hoops Top Missouri Tigers 69-60: Live Game Log

The Aggies continue their SEC schedule in Columbia, MO against the Tigers on Saturday afternoon.

The Texas A&M men's basketball team returns to the hardwood in a road matchup against the Missouri Tigers at Missouri Arena on Saturday, Feb. 18, as the Aggies aim to solidify their second-place standing in the SEC.

Texas A&M (19-7, 11-2 SEC) is 4-1 over the last five games, dropping an 11-point loss at Arkansas before rattling off four wins in a row at home over Georgia and Auburn, on the road at LSU on Feb. 11, and at home over Arkansas on Feb. 15.

The Aggies are receiving votes in the Associated Press top 25 polls but remain unranked on the outside looking in at No. 32.

Missouri (19-7, 7-6 SEC), meanwhile, is 3-2 over the last five games, winning at home over LSU, falling on the road against Mississippi State, winning at home over South Carolina, dropping a one-point loss at No. 10 Tennessee on Feb. 11, and garnering a blowout win at Auburn on Feb. 14.

The Tigers are also getting a lot of attention in the AP polls, and are currently barely out of the top 25 sitting at No. 26.

The Aggies are currently led in scoring (15.3 points per game) and assists (4.1 per game) by guard Wade Taylor IV and in rebounding (6.0 per game) by forward Henry Coleman III.

Tigers guard Kobe Brown leads Missouri in scoring (16.1 points per game) and rebounding (6.0 per game) while guard Sean East II leads the team in assists (2.9 per game).

LIVE GAME UPDATES WILL APPEAR HERE AFTER TIP-OFF

Mizzou wins the tip but misses on the game's first shot. Dexter Dennis hits a jumper and Tyrece Radford drains a 3-pointer. Kobe Brown hit a foul shot and Noah Carter hit a layup. Henry Coleman III hit a layup before the TV timeout. 15:19 FIRST HALF: Aggies 7, Tigers 3

Kobe Brown hit another pair of foul shots for the Tigers then drained a 3. Wade Taylor IV scored and D'Moi Hodge made another 3 for the Tigers for an 11-9 lead. Taylor hit two free throws to tie the game. 11:24 FIRST HALF: Aggies 11, Tigers 11

Dennis hit a 3 for the Aggies off a nice dish from Andre Gordon, then Dennis drained a mid-range jumper. The Tigers went four minutes without a field goal until Sean East II hit a jumper. 7:59 FIRST HALF: Aggies 16, Tigers 13

Julius Marble scored for the Aggies, answered by a 3 by DeAndre Gholston to narrow the A&M lead. Dennis made another FG and Hodge drained another 3 for the Tigers. Coleman drained two foul shots before Dennis hit another layup. 4:30 FIRST HALF: Aggies 27, Tigers 21

Wade Taylor IV made a pair of free throws, then was fouled again and made both. Kobe Brown slammed home a dunk and Dexter Dennis drained another 3-pointer. Radford hit a jumper to extend the A&M lead to 13. Brown made another layup answered by a Taylor IV 3-pointer. HALFTIME: Aggies 39, Tigers 25

Henry Coleman III got the second half scoring off with a layup, then Mizzou's D'Moi Hodge answered. Taylor and Brown traded 3s before Marble hit a foul shot. 15:51 SECOND HALF: Aggies 45, Tigers 37

Marble made a layup and a free throw, then Dexter Dennis nailed a 3. Marble made a jumper and Brown answered with a long shot from beyond the arc. 11:19 SECOND HALF: Aggies 53, Tigers 40

Andersson Garcia tipped in an offensive rebound and then hit a free throw, but Brown answered with a 3 for the Tigers. East II hit two foul shots then Hodge hit another 3 prompting a timeout by the Aggies. 7:27 SECOND HALF: Aggies 61, Tigers 51

Sean East II made a layup to narrow the Aggies' lead to eight, but Radford answered. Taylor made a pair of free throws to extend the lead again. The Aggies are shooting 45 percent from the floor compared to the Tigers' 38 percent. 2:56 SECOND HALF: Aggies 67, Tigers 53

Hodge drained a foul shot the Gholston made two more with 2:18 left. Taylor answered with two free throws of his own, then Noah Carter got in the scoring column with a layup for the Tigers. Kobe Brown narrowed the lead to nine points with 31 ticks left. FINAL: Aggies 69, Tigers 60

