Anniston museums hold 43rd annual Heritage Festival

Anniston Middle School’s Amelia Jackson took the stage in the auditorium at Longleaf Botanical Gardens on Saturday to recite a poem she’d memorized. As she left the stage, audience members gave Jackson a standing ovation and the room erupted into applause and shouts of celebration.

The 11-year-old girl’s powerful performance of Black Girl Magic, written by Mahogany L. Browne, brought some to tears — and is exactly why the Heritage Festival is held every year.