Breakfast fans, volunteers have fun at Lubbock Lions Club pancake festival

Thousands gathered to load up on breakfast staples Saturday as the Lubbock Lions Club hosted its 71st annual pancake festival in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.Every year, the Lubbock Lions Club hosts the pancake festival as its largest fundraiser of the year to support the non-profit-organization's philanthropic efforts.

This year, past Lubbock Lions Club President Debra Perry had said the festival would live up to its "all-you-can-eat" promise, with organizers using 6,000 pounds of pancake mix, 8,000 sausage links, 41,000 ounces of pancake syrup,23,000 slices of bacon, over 2,000 bags of cotton candy and popcorn, and 46,500 servings of milk and orange juice and 240 gallons of coffee.

Randy Runquist, an eight-year Lubbock Lions club member who has volunteered for the past six years, said she feels like the festival is the perfect way for her organization to give back to the Lubbock community.

"I just love that it’s such a huge community event," Runquist said. "We get volunteers from all differentorganizations - everyone from high school students to Texas Tech students, United Supermarkets and local businesses."Two Texas Tech students - Mallory Dewitt, a junior majoring in political science, and MelissaVitello, a sophomore majoring in business management with a human resources concentration - both volunteered this year as members of the Women’s Service Organization (WSO) at TexasTech.

Both said they enjoyed the atmosphere as they volunteered, including the live music.

This was Dewitt’s first year as a volunteer, and she said it was a positive experience.

"I heard it was a lot of fun, and I also love pancakes." she said.

Vitello has attended the event before and has been volunteering at the festival since middle school.

"I’ve been to the festival before, and it was interesting, and I love volunteering," said Vitello "It’s also really fun to make cotton candy for the little kids."