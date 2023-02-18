Open in App
Laurens, SC
See more from this location?
WSPA 7News

Search warrant leads to man arrested on drug charges, “suspicious” package found

By Jaylan Wright,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WGXm9_0ksFDJNG00

LAURENS, S.C. (WPSA)- The Laurens Police Department said that they conducted an investigation at an apartment on Friday.

Officers said they were serving a warrant at 101 Silver Street around 4:50 p.m. Officers then found a suspicious package that was marked as “explosives” while investigating.

Out of an abundance of caution for the public, officers evacuated the immediate area and the entire building.

According to officers, around 8:27 p.m. is when the suspicious item found was determined not to be an explosive device.

Upon further investigations, officers arrested Khaled Khaldoun Almaleh. Almaleh was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute anabolic steroids.

Almaleh is currently being held at the Laurens County Detention Center. The Laurens City Fire Department and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Unit also assisted with the incident.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man arrested, officers seize cash, weapons, counterfeit merchandise in Laurens
Laurens, SC23 hours ago
Police search for wanted man following shooting in Upstate
Greenwood, SC1 hour ago
2 arrested after officers respond to shooting in Laurens
Laurens, SC23 hours ago
2 dead following shooting in Upstate plant parking lot
Gaffney, SC6 hours ago
Woman accused of trafficking fentanyl arrested in Rutherford Co.
Rutherfordton, NC1 day ago
One shot, killed in Greenwood
Greenwood, SC15 hours ago
Police locate man without family, cell phone in Anderson
Anderson, SC1 day ago
Skeletal remains found in wooded area in Upstate
Spartanburg, SC4 hours ago
Woman, 2 men charged after surveillance, traffic stop lead to thousands of grams of drugs, deputies say
Chesnee, SC4 days ago
Upstate woman died two days after crash
Easley, SC19 hours ago
21 pounds of meth seized; 3 arrested for drug trafficking in Spartanburg Co.
Chesnee, SC4 days ago
Woman killed in Greenville Co. house fire
Taylors, SC2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy