Search warrant leads to man arrested on drug charges, “suspicious” package found

LAURENS, S.C. (WPSA)- The Laurens Police Department said that they conducted an investigation at an apartment on Friday.

Officers said they were serving a warrant at 101 Silver Street around 4:50 p.m. Officers then found a suspicious package that was marked as “explosives” while investigating.

Out of an abundance of caution for the public, officers evacuated the immediate area and the entire building.

According to officers, around 8:27 p.m. is when the suspicious item found was determined not to be an explosive device.

Upon further investigations, officers arrested Khaled Khaldoun Almaleh. Almaleh was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession with intent to distribute anabolic steroids.

Almaleh is currently being held at the Laurens County Detention Center. The Laurens City Fire Department and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Unit also assisted with the incident.

