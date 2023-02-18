Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
BamaCentral

Alabama Defeats Georgia 108-59 with the Best Shooting Night of the Season

By Mason Smith,

10 days ago

The Crimson Tide shot over 60 percent from the field as Brandon Miller and Nick Pringle have career nights.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— In dominating fashion, Alabama remains perfect at home with a 108-59 win against the Georgia Bulldogs .

The Crimson Tide reached a new season-high in total points scored in a game and field goal percentage, converting 61.9 percent of its attempts en route to the fifth game of the year exceeding 100 points.

Five players score in double figures, but two players in particular reached career milestones:

  • Brandon Miller surpassed the 500-point mark for the season (and likely his career) with 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 on 3-pointers. Miller is the 52nd player in program history and the fastest freshman to reach the milestone.
  • Nick Pringle finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds, his first double-double in an Alabama uniform. It is a new season-high in scoring, and it is also Pringle's first game with 10 or more rebounds

On the Georgia side, Justin Hill had a team-high 17 points. Terry Roberts and Braelen Bridges were the other double-digit scorers with 11 and 10 points, respectively. As a team, Georgia shot 37.5 percent from the field and 30.8 percent on 3-pointers.

With the win, Alabama improves to 23-4 overall and 13-1 in SEC play. The Crimson Tide will hit the road for its next game against the South Carolina Gamecocks . Tipoff is scheduled with 8 p.m. CT on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU.

**Keep refreshing the page for live updates, stats and analysis of Alabama's matchup against Georgia

FINAL - Alabama 108, Georgia 59

Second Half

  • Adam Cottrell hits a corner 3-pointer and the crowd goes crazy
  • Delaney Heard is called for a foul. Moncrieffe misses both free throws, making him 0-for-7 on free throws
  • Jaden Quinerly is called for the foul.
  • Pringle makes the shot in the paint and is fouled. He is the fifth player in double figures and has his first double-double in a Crimson Tide uniform.  He makes the free throw, giving him 17 points
  • Adam Cottrell comes in for Nimari Burnett ,signifying the beginning of the end
  • Griffen is now the fourth Alabama player in double figures with 10
  • Griffen splits the second set of free throws after being fouled on another drive. He has nine points
  • Rylan Griffen is fouled on the drive. He makes both free throws, score is 90-49
  • Nick Pringle is called for a second foul. Georgia's Moncrieffe misses both free throws
  • Nimari Burnett is called for an offensive foul, his first
  • Georgia calls a timeout with 8:53 remaining. Alabama leads 86-45
  • Nick Pringle is now in double figures with 10 points
  • Brandon Miller returns to the floor
  • Rylan Griffen is called for a foul while attempting to draw a charge. His second. At the media timeout, Alabama leads 77-40
  • Noah Gurley comes in for Dom Welch
  • Noah Clowney was fouled on the drive. He makes both free throws, giving him 12 points and Alabama a 72-31 lead
  • Dom Welch has set a new season-high with eight points.
  • Bediako makes both free throws, then is subbed out for Jahvon Quinerly
  • Bediako gets fouled on the drive before the media timeout.
  • Welch makes the layup and is fouled. He makes the free throw, score is 64-27 Alabama
  • Dom Welch comes in for Brandon Miller
  • A jumper by Georgia's Terry Roberts ends a 7-0 run by Alabama
  • Alabama starts the second half with possession

First Half - Alabama 54, Georgia 25

  • Bradley gets fouled on the drive.  He misses both free throws. Rylan Griffen subs in for him
  • Dom Welch comes in for Noah Gurley
  • Jaden Bradley comes in for Jahvon Quinerly
  • Pringle comes in for Clowney after Clowney picks up his second foul
  • At the final media timeout, Alabama has a 29-point lead over the Bulldogs. Score is 50-21
  • With an alley-oop dunk, Brandon Miller has now surpassed the 500 career-point mark
  • Mark Sears and Brandon Miller return to the court for Welch and Quinerly
  • Nick Pringle draws a charge before being subbed out for Bediako
  • Pringle has scored the last six Alabama points and will have a free throw after the second media timeout. Score is 36-14 Alabama
  • Nick Pringle brings the house down with an alley-oop dunk
  • Mark Sears is called for his first foul. Dom Welch subs in for him. Rylan Griffen subs in for Brandon Miller
  • Brandon Miller makes the layup and is fouled. He makes the free throw, making the score 27-8 Alabama. Miller needs one more point to reach 500 for the season
  • Jahvon Quinerly, Nick Pringle and Nimari Burnett sub in
  • Both Mark Sears and Brandon Miller have nine points in the first 3 minutes of action. At the first media timeout, score is 18-6 Alabama
  • Mark Sears drills a 3-pointer to open up the scoring
  • Alabama wins the tip to start the game

Pregame

Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. CT

  • Starters for today's game:
    • Jaden Bradley
    • Mark Sears
    • Charles Bediako
    • Noah Clowney
    • Brandon Miller
  • Referees for the game:
    • Chuck Jones, Bart Lenox, Patrick Evans
  • Both teams have returned to the court to continue warmups. About 25 minutes until tipoff.
