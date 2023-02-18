Open in App
Scorebook Live

Photos: And now there are 2 remaining ... for Mat Classic championship finals

By Todd Milles, SBLive,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XFNLI_0ksFAMqO00

TACOMA - The massive field at Mat Classic XXXIV is down to two wrestlers remaining for Saturday championship finals.

Four wrestlers - University's Q'veli Quintanilla, Toppenish's Jermiah Zuniga, Granger's Conan Northwind and Marysville-Pilchuck's Alivia White - will go for their third career Mat Classic title.

In the team race, Chiawana (4A), Mead (3A), Orting (2A), Toppenish (1A), Tonakset (2B/1B) and Moses Lake and Toppenish girls are the favorites to win championships.

Here is Vince Miller's photo gallery from the semifinal session of Mat Classic:

PHOTO GALLERY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U0ga4_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ts1Zo_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=245Qg5_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46LaGk_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oqOjn_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28VDxl_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ldi8L_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37ATQl_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hlJSs_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01JAux_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rPiT7_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uviQU_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNikx_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBym0_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39mAUy_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JF7kD_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUzfX_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NsYkf_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fIjoQ_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ECicq_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xLaNT_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IMq13_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HPLoC_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47wR1k_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPKLO_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QnkxG_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dA9Uu_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X2exW_0ksFAMqO00

Photo by Vince Miller

Expand All
