Photos: And now there are 2 remaining ... for Mat Classic championship finals

TACOMA - The massive field at Mat Classic XXXIV is down to two wrestlers remaining for Saturday championship finals.

Four wrestlers - University's Q'veli Quintanilla, Toppenish's Jermiah Zuniga, Granger's Conan Northwind and Marysville-Pilchuck's Alivia White - will go for their third career Mat Classic title.

In the team race, Chiawana (4A), Mead (3A), Orting (2A), Toppenish (1A), Tonakset (2B/1B) and Moses Lake and Toppenish girls are the favorites to win championships.

Here is Vince Miller's photo gallery from the semifinal session of Mat Classic:

PHOTO GALLERY

