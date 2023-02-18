Open in App
Sunrise, FL
Sunrise police officer arrested, accused of viewing child porn

By CBS Miami Team,

10 days ago

FORT LAUDERDALE -- An officer with the Sunrise Police Department was arrested Saturday in connection with allegations that he watched child pornography on his personal electronic devices, authorities said.

In a written statement, the department said that Officer Carl Haller, 39, was booked into the Broward County Jail, where he was facing charges that include intentional viewing of sexual performance by a child and tampering with evidence.

It was not immediately clear if bond has been set for Haller, who was placed on administrative leave without pay at the start of the probe, according to the statement.

"We understand this information is very concerning but we want to assure the community that swift action has been taken and the safety of the public is always our top priority," the department's statement said. "The actions demonstrated by Haller do not reflect the character and professionalism that is expected of the men and women of this agency."

Haller joined the department in March 2016, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Police said an internal investigation began on Jan. 30 after the department received allegations that Haller had been viewing child porn. It was not clear how the department learned of the accusations.

Police said they searched the officer's home and his electronic devices after obtaining a search warrant.

According to the police statement, the officer's police-issued firearms, police badge and police identification have been confiscated.

Investigators also said Haller has had no interaction with the public in any official capacity.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call the Sunrise Police Department at 954-809-4540.

