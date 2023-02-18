Open in App
Stafford County, VA
See more from this location?
WRIC - ABC 8News

Two Stafford women arrested after pursuit with officers, crash

By Delaney Murray,

10 days ago

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — Two Stafford sisters were arrested and are facing multiple charges after a pursuit with Stafford County officers resulted in a crash on Friday afternoon.

On Friday Feb. 17 at 3:22 p.m., an officer with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a gold Nissan Maxima on Warrenton Road after the driver did not yield to oncoming traffic.

The driver gave the officer a fake name and when a second officer saw that she was “extremely nervous,” the driver said she had never been pulled over. When one of the deputies realized that she had several active warrants, the driver drove away, beginning a pursuit with the officers.

Fairfax County Public Schools employee charged with assault of student

The suspect drove northbound onto Warrenton Road and ran through two red lights before driving off the road near the the intersection at Plantation Drive. The car stopped after crashing into a crosswalk signal .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bO65C_0ksF9cCI00
Credit: Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

The driver then got out of the car and tried to run, but was apprehended by an officer. The passenger also tried to run but was apprehended in a nearby Taco Bell parking lot.

The driver was identified as 19-year-old Kelzy Young. Young was wanted for three fail to appear warrants in Stafford County and two outstanding warrants in Fredericksburg. The passenger was identified as 21-year-old Sharlynia Young. According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the two women are sisters.

Police looking for man who allegedly exposed himself to juveniles in Fairfax

Kelzy Young was served her outstanding warrants and charged with eluding law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, identity theft, false identification to law enforcement, hit-and-run, obstruction of justice, reckless driving, driving without a license, failure to yield and having an expired inspection. Sharlynia Young was charged with obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled substance.

Both women are being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Fredericksburg, VA newsLocal Fredericksburg, VA
Man wanted for throwing cat out of apartment window in Prince William County arrested
Woodbridge, VA22 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ashland Police investigating 21-year-old homicide case
Ashland, VA21 hours ago
Father charged after 7-year-old boy shoots himself in hand in Prince William County
Manassas, VA22 hours ago
Man arrested for Prince William, Spotsylvania bank robberies
Woodbridge, VA3 days ago
Community mourns after the death of Louisa County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Tax relief, pay raises take center stage in Henrico budget
Glen Allen, VA23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy