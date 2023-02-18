5 brunch spots with a view in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — From rooftop views of city skyscapes to backdrops of ocean waves, America’s Finest City is a spectacle to be enjoyed — especially on the sought-after occasion of brunch.

For those pondering where their next dreamy brunch session should be held, these San Diego restaurants are serving eggs sunny side up — and with a view worth toasting to.

Birdseye Rooftop Restaurant and Bar

The proof is in the pudding, or in this case the name. Situated on the rooftop of the Cormorant Boutique Hotel in La Jolla, located at 1110 Prospect St., this brunch spot offers bright views of the Pacific Ocean. Guests can socialize and sip to the sounds of crashing waves.

Brunch menu specials include the Carnitas Benedict, Steak & Eggs, Salmon Bagel, Birdseye Country Potatoes and more. For cheers, it might be a hard choice between an Espresso Martini or Hugo Spritz.

Tom Ham’s Lighthouse

This is what brunch fairytales are made of. This bayside restaurant, located at 2150 Harbor Island Dr., showcases views of the downtown San Diego skyline. It’s no surprise that this spot hosts occasional weddings as its romantic view is “tying the knot” worthy. Not to mention, it’s a three-time Triple Gold Medallion Award winning brunch spot.

Brunchers can enjoy free flowing champagne and mimosas, all while taking in the view. Also, there is a “made to order omelet station.” Other favorites dishes include the Cinnamon French Toast, Moroccan Fried Chicken, Carved Roasted Tri Tip and assorted breakfast pastries.

High/Low

If we want to talk about beachside brunches, this location has a direct view of the Oceanside Pier, along with the North County swells surfers crave. Positioned below the up-and-coming Mission Pacific Hotel on 201 N Myers St., High/Low offers laid back vibes suited for a low key brunch setting.

Watch the “Bros” and “Betty’s” hang ten from the comfort of cozy couch seating, all while taking a bite of the Cardiff Crack Hash, Hawaiian Fried Rice, Maple Sage Sausage or the Strawberry Almond Pop-Tart Croissant. Choose between freshly squeezed juice concoctions, Guatemalan drip coffee or local draft beers to quench your brunchy thirst.

The Nolan

This downtown restaurant sits atop the Courtyard Marriott Gaslamp, located at 453 6th Ave., and was selected as the #1 San Diego rooftop bar last year by Rooftop Gide . With views into Petco Park and even all the way to the Coronado Bridge, this open air lounge brings all the city vibes to brunch happenings.

Here’s some food for thought when considering what dish will be your brunch choice. On the menu is the Egg White Frittata, Loaded Tots, Breakfast Burrito, Whiskey Short Rib Flatbread and more. For sips you have the option of the Sangria or perhaps The Muse, which mixes gin, pear liqueur, mulled marsala syrup, lemon and bitters.

VAGA Restaurant & Bar

This spot’s mission statement says it all — “One hand in the farm, one hand in the ocean, both eyes on the horizon.” VAGA, located at 2100 N Coast Hwy. 101, is a diamond in the sand or at least really close to it. With a stunning views of ocean bluffs and surf breaks, brunch was truly meant to be eaten here.

Reservations are required to dine in, but the wait might just be worth it. Will you have the Dry Cured Lamb ‘Ham’ Benedict, the House Biscuits & Gravy, a Baja Crab Omelet or the Stacked Chilaquiles? Either dish should pair well with their signature cocktails or fancy rosé.

Brunchers everywhere could probably agree that there’s nothing sweeter than the sound of hearing, “your table is ready.”

