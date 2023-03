TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Washburn Baseball team held their home opener Saturday afternoon at Fallery Field. The men opened against the Concordia University Golden Bears of St. Paul, Minnesota.

Washburn came away with a win Saturday, 8-6.

Next up for the Baseball team are Sunday and Monday afternoon games with the Golden Bears.



















































































