Ruston, LA
The Associated Press

Khalifa's 22 lead Charlotte over Louisiana Tech 74-67

10 days ago

RUSTON, La. (AP) — Aly Khalifa scored 22 points as Charlotte beat Louisiana Tech 74-67 on Saturday.

Khalifa added seven rebounds for the 49ers (16-11, 7-9 Conference USA). Brice Williams finished 6 of 9 from the field to add 15 points. Lu’Cye Patterson shot 4 of 5 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

Keaston Willis finished with 17 points and two steals for the Bulldogs (13-14, 6-10). Louisiana Tech also got 15 points and eight assists from Isaiah Crawford. In addition, Kaleb Stewart finished with 15 points.

Both teams play again on Thursday. Charlotte hosts North Texas and Louisiana Tech travels to play Western Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

