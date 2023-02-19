Saturday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
New Covenant 53, Bob Jones Academy 39
SCHSL Playoffs=
Second Round=
Class AAA=
Lower State=
Camden 84, Battery Creek 33
Crestwood 54, Philip Simmons 48
Loris 54, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 33
Lower Richland 67, Marlboro County 42
Upper State=
Blue Ridge 47, West Oak 29
Southside 81, Chapman 32
Walhalla 45, Travelers Rest 42
Wren 59, Broome 18
Class AAAA=
Lower State=
A.C. Flora 50, Bluffton 36
James Island 69, Wilson 54
Ridge View 46, South Florence 43
Westwood 68, Hartsville 38
Upper State=
Eastside 43, Aiken 31
North Augusta 53, South Pointe 50
Pickens 72, Riverside 42
Wade Hampton (G) 56, Easley 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
