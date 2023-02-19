Open in App
The Associated Press

Saturday's Scores

11 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

New Covenant 53, Bob Jones Academy 39

SCHSL Playoffs=

Second Round=

Class AAA=

Lower State=

Camden 84, Battery Creek 33

Crestwood 54, Philip Simmons 48

Loris 54, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 33

Lower Richland 67, Marlboro County 42

Upper State=

Blue Ridge 47, West Oak 29

Southside 81, Chapman 32

Walhalla 45, Travelers Rest 42

Wren 59, Broome 18

Class AAAA=

Lower State=

A.C. Flora 50, Bluffton 36

James Island 69, Wilson 54

Ridge View 46, South Florence 43

Westwood 68, Hartsville 38

Upper State=

Eastside 43, Aiken 31

North Augusta 53, South Pointe 50

Pickens 72, Riverside 42

Wade Hampton (G) 56, Easley 30

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

