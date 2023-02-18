WATCH: John Calipari, Rick Barnes Speak Following Kentucky's 66-54 Win Over No. 10 Tennessee

Kentucky head coach John Calipari and Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes both spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 66-54 victory over the No. 10 Volunteers on Saturday afternoon inside Rupp Arena.

"Yeah, I said this -- and i'm trying -- you win a game, I don't want it to come across, but --talking us out of the NCAA Tournament does not work. You either play yourself in or you play yourself out. So people talking, “You're done.” And I just said, “Look, don't listen to it. I told our fans. Our fans in that building. We lead the nation in attendance and our fans in that game helped us win that game,” Calipari said.

"And so all I'm saying to them, 'Don't listen to all the garbage. And if you hear it, turn it off. Turn your computer off.' Just have good thoughts about this team. Because this team is trying, they're fighting, they're great kids.”

Calipari's press conference can be seen above, while Barnes' can be seen below:

WATCH: Rick Barnes Speaks Following Kentucky's 66-54 Win Over No. 10 Tennessee (; 8:46)

More on Kentucky's win over Tennessee HERE .

