Open in App
Knoxville, TN
See more from this location?
Wildcats Today

WATCH: John Calipari, Rick Barnes Speak Following Kentucky's 66-54 Win Over No. 10 Tennessee

By Wildcats Today Staff,

10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WQxV2_0ksF5v9N00

Kentucky head coach John Calipari and Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes both spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 66-54 victory over the No. 10 Volunteers on Saturday afternoon inside Rupp Arena.

"Yeah, I said this -- and i'm trying -- you win a game, I don't want it to come across, but --talking us out of the NCAA Tournament does not work. You either play yourself in or you play yourself out. So people talking, “You're done.” And I just said, “Look, don't listen to it. I told our fans. Our fans in that building. We lead the nation in attendance and our fans in that game helped us win that game,” Calipari said.

"And so all I'm saying to them, 'Don't listen to all the garbage. And if you hear it, turn it off. Turn your computer off.' Just have good thoughts about this team. Because this team is trying, they're fighting, they're great kids.”

Calipari's press conference can be seen above, while Barnes' can be seen below:

WATCH: Rick Barnes Speaks Following Kentucky's 66-54 Win Over No. 10 Tennessee (; 8:46)

More on Kentucky's win over Tennessee HERE .

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Liam Robbins' Return Transformative for Vandy, Gives Kentucky Bigger, Tougher Challenge
Lexington, KY7 hours ago
Series Notebook: Question Marks on the Mound, Early Solidity in Middle of the Order for UK After Wright State
Lexington, KY1 day ago
NET Housekeeping: What Kentucky Should Wish for in Final Week of Regular Season
Lexington, KY2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
How to Watch, Listen: Kentucky Hosts Vandy for Senior Night
Lexington, KY22 hours ago
Sahvir Wheeler Undergoes 'Minor Procedure' Unrelated to Ankle Injury, 'Out For a Bit,' per John Calipari
Lexington, KY1 hour ago
Six Kentucky Players Participating in Senior Night, No Decisions Made on Leaving or Returning
Lexington, KY1 day ago
WATCH: Oscar Tshiebwe, Brennan Canada, Jacob Toppin Speak Ahead of Senior Night Against Vandy
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Kentucky Peppers Morehead State Pitching in 15-1 Victory
Morehead, KY19 hours ago
Oscar Tshiebwe, Brennan Canada, Jacob Toppin Reflect on Their Journeys at Kentucky Ahead of Senior Night
Lexington, KY1 day ago
Oscar Tshiebwe Nabs SEC Player of the Week Award After 20-Point Outings Against Florida, Auburn
Gainesville, FL2 days ago
Devin Burkes Named Collegiate Baseball Co-National Player of the Week
Lexington, KY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy