(Lincoln, NE) Iowa won an 80-60 women’s basketball contest on Saturday at Nebraska. The Hawkeyes have been victorious in 11 of their last 12 games.

Caitlin Clark delivered 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 8 assists. Monica Czinano was 10/13 from the field with 20 points. Iowa was 54.2% from the field and made 10/20 3-pointers.

A big showdown at #8 Maryland awaits on Tuesday. They’ll close out the regular season next Sunday by hosting #2 Indiana. Iowa is one game behind the Hoosiers in the Big Ten standings.