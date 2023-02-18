Padres Spring Training Blog: February 18

Greetings from Peoria, Arizona! It was a sunny morning and afternoon at San Diego Padres Spring Training.

Sam Levitt spoke with new Padres pitcher Seth Lugo inside the clubhouse. They chatted about why Lugo decided to sign with San Diego, a potential six-man rotation, and more.

In the later part of the morning, a number of pitchers threw live batting practice to hitters. Joe Musgrove, Adrian Morejon, Michel Baez, and Tom Cosgrove were among the group that faced Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto, and Nelson Cruz. Brent Honeywell also threw live batting practice.

Manny Machado, Nelson Cruz, and a number of other Padres spent time signing autographs for fans on a few occasions.

Sam also asked Padres manager Bob Melvin about Adrian Morejon's potential role on San Diego's pitching staff this season.

Here's some more video from today's action in Peoria.

